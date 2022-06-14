Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,087 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,313. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.31 and a 200-day moving average of $591.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

