Deutsche Bank AG Has $690.70 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $690,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,017 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.78. 118,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,491. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

