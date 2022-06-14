Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,946 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of PayPal worth $791,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. 361,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,876,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

