Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 691,686 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.52% of Edison International worth $653,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

EIX traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 21,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.