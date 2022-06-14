Deutsche Bank AG Sells 182,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,423,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,010,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,055,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 1,024,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,666,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

