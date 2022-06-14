Deutsche Bank AG Sells 358,547 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 358,547 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Adobe worth $1,243,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,545. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

