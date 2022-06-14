Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,416,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Chevron worth $870,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,383,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.53. 187,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $333.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

