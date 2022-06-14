Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 1,315,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

