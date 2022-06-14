Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

DORM opened at $99.70 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

