DoYourTip Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $104,793.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00215947 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.27 or 0.01998089 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005771 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

