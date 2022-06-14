Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

