Dynamite Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,464.02 and $24,846.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00232137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.02048231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.