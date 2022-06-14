Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $104.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.92 or 0.00208846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00074619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,414,145 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.