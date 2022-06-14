Elrond (EGLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $171.26 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $43.40 or 0.00197576 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $972.59 million and approximately $171.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00074379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,409,402 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

