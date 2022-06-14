Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.20.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.71. The stock has a market cap of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

