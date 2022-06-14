Empty Set Dollar Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.90 million and $211.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00428121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.