Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

ENTA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

