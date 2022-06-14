Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ENIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 4,954,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enel Américas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enel Américas by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enel Américas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enel Américas by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

