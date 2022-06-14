Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and $225,652.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00202662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,326,967 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

