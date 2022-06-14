Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 75,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,587. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

