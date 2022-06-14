Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12). Approximately 248,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 892,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of £104.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.53.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

