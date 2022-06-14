Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Capitalization of $213,576.20

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $213,576.20 and $180.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,957.24 or 1.00022937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

