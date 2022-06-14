Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

ESEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ESEA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Euroseas has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

