Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,148. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

