Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

FANUY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 463,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,088. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.04. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

