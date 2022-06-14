Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.84

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 76976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

