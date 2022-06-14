Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to £114 at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,991.25.

Ferguson stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $107.21 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

