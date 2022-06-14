FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $24.87 million and $4.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000252 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,963,312 coins and its circulating supply is 592,507,517 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

