Fireball (FIRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.00

Fireball (FIRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $47,721.64 and $39.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00010744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,671 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

