First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 72.4% in May

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,997,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

