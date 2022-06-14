Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of AIA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,129. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

