Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,093. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

