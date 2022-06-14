Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,000. Meta Platforms makes up 8.6% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. 228,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.03 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

