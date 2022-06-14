Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 11.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. 952,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

