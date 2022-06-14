Friendz (FDZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,033.00

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $97,500.60 and approximately $69,033.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

