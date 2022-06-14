FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.37. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 383,432 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 287.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.