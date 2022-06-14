Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in May

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,919. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

