G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 59,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
