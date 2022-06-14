G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 59,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

