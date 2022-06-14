GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00008506 BTC on exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $3.81 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00377861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00511932 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Göztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

