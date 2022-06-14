Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.