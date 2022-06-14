Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of GET stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
