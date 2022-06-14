Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 275.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. 263,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

