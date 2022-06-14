Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. 39,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,969. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

