Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Down 8.2%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.85. 36,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 49,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.
