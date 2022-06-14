Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

