Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.02.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
