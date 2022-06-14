Gold Royalty Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

