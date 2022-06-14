Gold Royalty Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.08.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Royalty (GROY)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.