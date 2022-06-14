Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

