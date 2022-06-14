Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 43.6% in May

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GER traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

