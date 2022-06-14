Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 20,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

