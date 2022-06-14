Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. AbbVie accounts for 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

